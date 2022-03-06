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A BRIEF History of Russia and Ukraine [For the Ones Who Won't Read!]
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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81 views • March 06, 2022
A BRIEF History of Russia and Ukraine [For the Ones Who Won't Read!]

RUSSIA UKRAINE HISTORY PART 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/at05yJmCizej/

RUSSIA UKRAINE HISTORY PART 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KleyOy6R2WkR/

RUSSIA UKRAINE HISTORY PART 3 ( THE NEW COLDWAR)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MyRW4FuItH7Z/

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To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:

Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html

Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z

THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz

Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y

The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU

"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg

Ukrainian Agony-The concealed war [EXCELLENT Documentary By Those Who LIVED it]
Full English version by Mark Bartalmai
a Ukrainian Truther

Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj

The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2

Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/

The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2

PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/

RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6


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https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
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