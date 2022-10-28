Listen: “Beto” O’Rourke’s Sick Teenage Fantasy Writings of Murdering Children

Democrats like O’Rourke have been quick to use the tragic deaths of children to advance their own pro-gun law political agendas, particularly “red flag” laws that would empower courts to take guns away from “potentially dangerous” people

“You want a solution? Stop selling AR-15s in the state of Texas. You want a solution? Have universal background checks. We don’t have them. You want a solution? Red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders, which stop a shooting before it happens,” O’Rourke shouted after being escorted out of the press conference.

McLaughlin was exactly correct in calling him a sick son of a bitch. Let’s not forget who Beto O’Rourke is.

O’Rourke, too, thought differently. His CDC writing from nearly three decades ago, under the handle “Psychedelic Warlord,” remains online.

