Listen: “Beto” O’Rourke’s Sick Teenage Fantasy Writings of Murdering Children

Democrats like O’Rourke have been quick to use the tragic deaths of children to advance their own pro-gun law political agendas, particularly “red flag” laws that would empower courts to take guns away from “potentially dangerous” people
“You want a solution? Stop selling AR-15s in the state of Texas. You want a solution? Have universal background checks. We don’t have them. You want a solution? Red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders, which stop a shooting before it happens,” O’Rourke shouted after being escorted out of the press conference.
McLaughlin was exactly correct in calling him a sick son of a bitch. Let’s not forget who Beto O’Rourke is.
O’Rourke, too, thought differently. His CDC writing from nearly three decades ago, under the handle “Psychedelic Warlord,” remains online.
https://oppressed.news/2022/10/politics/read-beto-orourkes-sick-teenage-fantasy-writings-of-murdering-children/
