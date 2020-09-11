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Portland: Antifa Sets Comrade on Fire with a Molotov Cocktail, Comrade Doesn’t Stop/Drop/Roll
National Socialists
National Socialists
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201 views • September 11, 2020
Portland: Antifa Sets Comrade on Fire with a Molotov Cocktail, Comrade Doesn’t Stop/Drop/Roll

https://dailystormer.su/portland-antifa-sets-comrade-on-fire-with-a-molotov-cocktail-comrade-doesnt-stop-drop-roll/

I just saw this on the "National Vanguard" website but unfortunately, they used Jewtube so it was immediately removed, or should I say, fortunately. (Why do people still use Jewtube?). Why? it caused me to search for the video online. When I saw the video that "Benny Hill" theme song popped into my head. So I decided to edit my first video by adding the song to the video.

I believe it came out great and I could not stop laughing as I was doing it. I hope you all like my first edited video. I gotta admit that it was fun doing it.

For those who do not know who Benny Hill was just watch these three short clips. You will get it right away. You can still find his shows online. He was the MR. Bean of his time.

Benny Hill - How To Pick Up Girls w/Closing Chase (1978) https://youtu.be/MTQTO1dj7qw

The Benny Hill Show / Hill's Angels : Hot Gossamer (1979) https://youtu.be/8Z4ekR4tY_8

Benny Hill - Bill Poster 'Closing Chase' (1976) https://youtu.be/XvuQsb181Cc
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comedyfunnyantifablmstupidportlandfirestupidityriotslaughterbenny hill
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