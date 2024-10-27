What the Bible Says About Cosmology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bible and modern cosmological science do not agree on fundamental points about reality, but we know that the bible is inerrant. This means that science is wrong, regardless of how many questions that may bring up. Today we will see what the bible really says about cosmology, and which verses are explicit cosmological statements that cannot be reconciled with heliocentrism.
00:00 - Introduction
11:41 - Poetic Verses
41:20 - Either-Or Verses
1:11:36 - Verses that Refute Heliocentrism
3:26:27 - Final Thoughts