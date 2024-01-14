Stock-Up Now – 20 Items you WILL NEED with a Collapse of Society

👍 👍 👍 WATCH THIS NEXT – Things that WILL Disappear!

End of Prosperity – 6 Things that wil...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDM1sAoEBoM 👍 👍 👍





Water Purification Tablets

https://amzn.to/48RUyGs





Water Filter

https://amzn.to/48PoC5w





Large First Aid Kit

https://amzn.to/3QMV54S





Large Coleman Camping

https://amzn.to/47gVhQ5





Coleman Pop-Up Camping Tent with Instant Setup, 2/4 Person

https://amzn.to/3Q8l088





Smith & Wesson Knife

https://amzn.to/3Gh10KF





14-In-1 Multitool

https://amzn.to/3CKxkVH





Bright LED Flashlight and Headlamp Combo Pack

https://amzn.to/343GXgB





Crank and Solar Lights

https://amzn.to/3Wyaadb





Pack of 2 Crank Lights

https://amzn.to/3MS3LEy





Pack of 4 Squeeze Lights

https://amzn.to/3tajPcX





LED Flashlights High Lumens Rechargeable, 250000 Lumens

https://amzn.to/46D0iT2





Compass

https://amzn.to/3PRLWYe





Green Multiuse Crank Radio

https://amzn.to/3q4TwCK





Tactical Gloves

https://amzn.to/3r2eBRL





Multipack of Seeds

https://amzn.to/3RY5k6V





In this thought-provoking video, we delve into the unsettling but crucial topic of societal collapse. As we face an uncertain future, it's essential to be prepared for the unthinkable. Join us as we explore the top 20 essential items that will be indispensable in such a scenario. From basic survival necessities to strategic planning, this comprehensive guide will ensure you're ready to face the challenges that may lie ahead.





Don't risk being caught unprepared when society takes an unexpected turn. Join us in this critical discussion on how to ensure your survival. Watch now and be equipped with the knowledge and tools you need to thrive in the face of societal collapse. Remember, readiness is the key to overcoming adversity.





👍 👍 👍 Subscribe to our News Channel!





@goshennewsgeopolitics

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfg4GGVvguHdqchJXJmyzg 👍 👍 👍





Purchase downloadable and printable booklets and checklists from our store:

NEW Printable Medical Supply Checklist

Printable 72-Hour Preparation Checklist

Basics of Preparedness Booklet

AND our Family Favorites Cookbook

SPECIAL NOTE: If you download the Basics of Preparedness FULL PACK – it includes all

the other downloadable checklists. It includes everything except the cookbook.

http://outofgoshen.com/wp/store/





Alpine Gold – Sign up for Free – Best way to purchase GoldBacks

https://alpinegold.com/shop-precious-metals/?v=6cc98ba2045f





Want to Shop Azure? It’s free to sign up! They have tons of fresh, good food and organic, non-gmo grains!

https://www.azurestandard.com/





Goshen Prepping Facebook Group – come join us with prepping chats

https://www.facebook.com/groups/538038804199117





Harvest Right Freeze Dryer

https://harvestright.com/





Our Equipment

Shure Microphone used at the desk

https://amzn.to/3bVNctt





Rode Microphone used during live streams

https://amzn.to/3AoVjYY





Come to our Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1664445





Pick up your own Jase Medical Emergency Antibiotic Kit

https://jasemedical.com/?rfsn=6377762.038cf47





Want to help Goshen Prepping? It’s so simple! Simply click on the link:

https://amzn.to/460OQjw

Even if you don’t buy one of our items, we will still get a portion of any purchase from Amazon after clicking the link, and your price doesn’t change! Simply by shopping, you can help our family, and we appreciate it more than you know. As Amazon Affiliates, we thank you for thinking of us on your purchases!





If you would like to show appreciation for the videos produced by Out of Goshen, you are welcome to donate. It is greatly appreciated! You can even comment on the contribution if you wish the donation to go to a specific person!

https://www.paypal.me/OutofGoshen





If you would like to send mail to Out of Goshen:

Out of Goshen

PO Box 333

Clare, MI 48617





Email – We get inundated with emails, to the point it’s so difficult to keep up. If you have a question concerning prepping, asking the question on our Facebook Group is the best way.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/538038804199117

Otherwise, feel free to drop us an email and say hello!

[email protected]





Please subscribe and give a thumbs up! We appreciate you joining us for this episode!

#Prepping #Survival #Preparedness





Our channel focuses on Real World, expert advice in food shortages, food inflation, Supply Chain issues, Prepping for SHTF, SHTF Prepping, SHTF 2023, Emergency Preparedness, Disaster Preparedness, Natural Disaster, Medical, Home Defense, Protection, Preparedness, Essential, Security, and Power Grid Failures





Shared from and subscribe to:

Goshen Prepping

https://www.youtube.com/@GoshenPrepping/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Goshen Prepping

https://www.youtube.com/@GoshenPrepping/videos