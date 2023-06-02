Russian Strikes on the Positions of Ukraine Air Defense in Kiev Tonight.

And here is the video confirmation of the strike on the positions of the Kiev air defense. Clear arrivals and columns of smoke are visible. And at 01:36 a spontaneous departure of an anti-aircraft missile due to a fire and a subsequent fall to the ground.

Update.

🔴Explosions in the city. Air defense works. Another wave of UAVs is coming to Kiev. - the mayor of Kiev

Air Raid Siren in Kiev



