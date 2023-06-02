Russian Strikes on the Positions of Ukraine Air Defense in Kiev Tonight.

And here is the video confirmation of the strike on the positions of the Kiev air defense. Clear arrivals and columns of smoke are visible. And at 01:36 a spontaneous departure of an anti-aircraft missile due to a fire and a subsequent fall to the ground.
Update.
🔴Explosions in the city. Air defense works. Another wave of UAVs is coming to Kiev. - the mayor of Kiev
Air Raid Siren in Kiev
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.