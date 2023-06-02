Create New Account
Russian Strikes on the Positions of Ukraine Air Defense in Kiev Tonight.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

 And here is the video confirmation of the strike on the positions of the Kiev air defense. Clear arrivals and columns of smoke are visible. And at 01:36 a spontaneous departure of an anti-aircraft missile due to a fire and a subsequent fall to the ground.

Update.

🔴Explosions in the city. Air defense works. Another wave of UAVs is coming to Kiev. - the mayor of Kiev

Air Raid Siren in Kiev

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

