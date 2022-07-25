Lavrov on how the Agreement on the Export of Ukrainian Grain, which Russia, Turkey and the UN Signed in Istanbul, will Work. - 072422

Lavrov on how the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, which Russia, Turkey and the UN signed in Istanbul, will work:





◾️“It will be guaranteed that the Ukrainians will clear their territorial waters and allow ships to leave from there. And throughout their journey, Russia and Turkey will ensure their security with their naval forces.





◾️Well, when the ships go in the direction of Ukrainian ports to pick up new consignments of food there, there will be a check that will ensure that no one will bring weapons there on the way to Ukrainian ports.”