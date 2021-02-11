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Grand Theft Gospel: Mark's Plagiarism
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71 views • February 11, 2021
You won't need Columbo to show you how Mark plagiarized and edited the gospel preached by Paul the apostle. It's all in today's new episode. Join us for Part I of Grand Theft Gospel.
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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