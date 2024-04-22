IECV WWV #33 - Mini Cup Or Goblet 4-15-2016

Welcome back to another turning video in the shop today we will be making a mini cup - Goblet well we will be trying to we shell see how it turns out so come along and enjoy the video my friends...If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "👍👍👍 Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' 👀 See You In The Next Video...









#IECV #Woodworkingvideos #IEnjoyCreatingVideos





Link To My YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My BiteChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

Link To My UGETube Channel: https://ugetube.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My CloutHub Channel: https://clouthub.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Reddit Channel: https://www.reddit.com/user/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

Link To My Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ienjoycreatingvideos