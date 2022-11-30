Arizona Border Security Lawsuit | The America Project sues Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas

The America Project - Files suit - #DefendTheBorder #SaveLives Follow the Constitution and Rule of Law!

SARASOTA, FL. November 29, 2022 -- The America Project Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization that is dedicated to defending the American people’s constitutional rights and individual liberties. Mr. Thomas Homan is the former Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The America Project and Mr. Homan believe that The United States of America is a nation of laws and that the rule of law must be upheld so we can live in a civilized society. We believe that all people, including the President of the United States, must follow the law.

However, President Biden campaigned on, and is currently governing, in such a manner that ignores federal law. To preserve our nation and the American way of life, Mr. Homan will announce that The America Project will help Plaintiffs and file federal writs of mandamus that seek a court order to compel government officials to discharge a duty explicitly owed by law.

The named Defendants are Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Alejandro Mayorkas in their official capacities as President of The United States of America and Secretary of Homeland Security. These government officials swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution but have failed or refused to execute their oaths of office as required by law. If successful, this lawsuit will secure our southern border by preventing the illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, and people. The rule of law must return to our nation as a matter of national security. We are merely requesting that the courts order the Biden administration to follow the law.

When: November 29th, 2022, 1030 am MST

Where: 401 West Washington Street, Phoenix Arizona 85003

For more information, please contact The America Project at (850) 688-2683 or [email protected]