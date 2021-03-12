10 Reasons to Own Pure Copper for SHTF

Having easily workable copper on hand to craft into metal tools and other items as needed is a valuable prep that's worth its weight in gold, especially if you know how to use it. Melt scrap copper if you can find it, sure. But also .999 pure copper bullion coins or "rounds" and bars are not just a novelty for precious metal stackers on a budget, rather I think worthwhile to have in your bug out bag, especially if you're going to be somewhere remote and off-grid. Find out why I've come to that conclusion in this video.



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Music used under free license:

Intro music Way out West by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org)

Sci Fi Western Music - "Junk Yard Wars" - By Ben Hansen

Horses to Water - Topher Mohr and Alex Elena