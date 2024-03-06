The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Pardon The Interruption

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
Our cries and prayers will stop Jesus in his tracks and bless us beyond our imaginations.
Jesus Is Interruptible
From Intouch Ministries
Choose to see interruptions as opportunities to love like Jesus.
John 9:1-7
In our passage today, the Lord was on His way somewhere but stopped to heal a blind man. He could easily have passed by—Jesus was a busy man, after all. But He allowed Himself to be interrupted, and one person’s life was forever changed.
