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Astrazeneca Bluetooth Side Effect
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938 views • December 15, 2021
Welcome to the DYSTOPIAN Future, the IOB (Internet of Bodies) and the IOT (Internet of Things). The Human being, once the PINNACLE of God's Creation, "thanks" to the "vaccines" is now a mere device or just another wheel into the Satanic Planetary System.
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