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SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, THE MURDER OF HUMANITY
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67 views • April 04, 2021
Event 21, Agenda 2021 and Agenda 2030/2050 have their foundation built upon the UN's Sustainable Development. On the surface, it appears to be for the "good" of mankind but the truth is more sinister.
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