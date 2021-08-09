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Aug 8th- Working Canadian Hospital Nurse Wants To Tell Everyone The Truth.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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402 views • August 09, 2021
A currently employed hospital nurse in BC, Canada can no longer live this lie that the media tells you. She wants to expose the lies being fed to our community and the strict gag orders they are under to keep quiet. She also wants to tell you WHOM is filling up the beds and the horrors she has witnesses from the jabba jabba. I am honoured she will come on my show and she has a lot of guts to finally disclose this.
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-vide...
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens https://odessa1.towergarden.ca . When you buy one for prepping you also support my show:) as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com

www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great
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vaccinescensorshipnewshoaxcommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21current affairsgeneticsmasksmsm liesmorgellonsdna manipulationquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidcontaminated swabs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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