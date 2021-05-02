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It Won't Be The Wild West - Texas Constitutional Carry 2021
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40 views • May 02, 2021
'I am working on breaking out a few different testimonies from the Senate committee hearing on Texas Constitutional Carry 2021. Here is the full testimony from several people speaking on how Texas trails behind other states with Constitutional Carry and those states are not the wild wild west. A link to the entire 10 hour committee hearing can be found at the link below.
https://tlcsenate.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=49&;clip_id=15876
00:00 Intro
00:12 Speaker 1
01:47 Speaker 2
03:24 Speaker 3
05:26 Speaker 4
07:35 Speaker 5
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https://tlcsenate.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=49&;clip_id=15876
00:00 Intro
00:12 Speaker 1
01:47 Speaker 2
03:24 Speaker 3
05:26 Speaker 4
07:35 Speaker 5
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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