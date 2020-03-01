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The Lie of Shaken Baby Syndrome?
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34 views • March 01, 2020
Parents and caregivers are often falsely accused of injuring a child, asserting that unexplained bruises, fractures, retinal and subdural hemorrhages with ischemic encephalopathy, the so-called "triad" are signs of physical abuse.
Dr. Stoodley stated: "tissue scurvy can be induced by vaccines and also cause the signs and symptoms as a shaken baby syndrome"
Dr. Stoodley stated: "tissue scurvy can be induced by vaccines and also cause the signs and symptoms as a shaken baby syndrome"
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