❗️Two men, a father & son - involved in a series of sabotage acts in the Samara region have been detained, the FSB reported
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 23 hours ago

❗️Two men – a father and son – involved in a series of sabotage acts in the Samara region have been detained, the FSB reported.

One of the saboteurs stabbed himself during detention.

The detainees chose targets for sabotage themselves, hoping for casualties among the population.

▪️In July 2023, the saboteurs blew up a main gas pipeline in the Syzran district

▪️In 2024 – railway bridges over the Chapayevka and Samara rivers

▪️They are also involved in the manufacture and placement of an IED in a cache, which was used in July 2023 to blow up the transformer substation of the "Kuibyshev Oil Refinery"

The pro-Ukrainian saboteurs were detained while preparing to blow up a railway bridge – specifically over the Samara river, and 13.5 kg of explosives were seized from them.

@AussieCossack

