Andrew Cuomo is Being Investigated by the FBI For All the Unaccounted For Senior Deaths and Chris Cuomo Stays Silent on CNN

Last week I asked in a video if we will ever see Chris Cuomo interviewing his big brother Andrew Cuomo again on his Prime Time CNN show. Andrew Cuomo is now under FBI investigation for apparently not providing proper statistics to the Federal Government regarding the amount of COVID 19 deaths in seniors homes last year. Cuomo had ordered ALL seniors with COVID 19 to be placed back in Senior's facilities and not be allowed in Hospitals. Chris Cuomo has not mentioned the 'crisis' surrounding his brother since it broke and went mainstream last week. Today I got my answer through FOX News when they announced that CNN is not allowing chris to interview his brother again on his show. The next question is: when will we see Chris Cuomo cover the story of his brother's crisis on his show? IF he does NOT cover it soon, both he and CNN have zero journalistic integrity and that is pretty well status-quo for CNN isn't it?Ron DeSantis: Media totally ignored how Cuomo handled nursing homesFox NewsCNN bans Chris Cuomo from interviewing his brotherCNN offers 'convenient' excuse for avoiding Cuomo COVID deathsGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app