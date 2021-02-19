© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Cuomo is Being Investigated by the FBI For All the Unaccounted For Senior Deaths and Chris Cuomo Stays Silent on CNN
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • February 19, 2021
Last week I asked in a video if we will ever see Chris Cuomo interviewing his big brother Andrew Cuomo again on his Prime Time CNN show. Andrew Cuomo is now under FBI investigation for apparently not providing proper statistics to the Federal Government regarding the amount of COVID 19 deaths in seniors homes last year. Cuomo had ordered ALL seniors with COVID 19 to be placed back in Senior's facilities and not be allowed in Hospitals. Chris Cuomo has not mentioned the 'crisis' surrounding his brother since it broke and went mainstream last week. Today I got my answer through FOX News when they announced that CNN is not allowing chris to interview his brother again on his show. The next question is: when will we see Chris Cuomo cover the story of his brother's crisis on his show? IF he does NOT cover it soon, both he and CNN have zero journalistic integrity and that is pretty well status-quo for CNN isn't it?
Ron DeSantis: Media totally ignored how Cuomo handled nursing homes
Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gibJcSPSV4
CNN bans Chris Cuomo from interviewing his brother
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkkkTPTGHt4
CNN offers 'convenient' excuse for avoiding Cuomo COVID deaths
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD3zuvlDevU
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Ron DeSantis: Media totally ignored how Cuomo handled nursing homes
Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gibJcSPSV4
CNN bans Chris Cuomo from interviewing his brother
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkkkTPTGHt4
CNN offers 'convenient' excuse for avoiding Cuomo COVID deaths
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD3zuvlDevU
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.