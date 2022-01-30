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MrTruthBomb: PEDOGATE The Deep State War Episode 6 Part 1 [30.01.2022]
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162 views • January 30, 2022
- 'In this video we will will look at how many of the Deep State occultists are linked in their exploitation of children.'
Note: The Pedophiles are everywere... Also in Denmark...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
THE DEEP STATE WAR SERIES :
PIZZAGATE - The Deep State War Episode 5 LINK : https://rumble.com/vqgm46-the-deep-state-war-5-pizzagate-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
SATANIC PANIC - The Deep State War Episode 4 LINK : https://rumble.com/vkxre0-the-deep-state-war-4-satanic-panic-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-uncut-ft.-gunderso.html
MONARCH - The Deep State War Episode 3 LINK : https://rumble.com/vkj9bu-the-deep-state-war-3-monarch-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-ft.-obrienspringmeier-re.html
50+ Q Proofs - The Deep State War Episode 2 LINK : https://rumble.com/viqyk5-the-deep-state-war-2-50-q-proofs-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-remastered.html
MOCKINGBIRD - The Deep State War Episode 1 LINK : https://rumble.com/vikm9l-he-deep-state-war-1-mockingbird-ft-bill-cooper-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-remast.html
Join MrTruthBomb Telegram Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
Please support :
Eye Drop Media: https://www.eyedropmedia.com
X22Report - https://x22report.com
And We Know : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/
Project Veritas: https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals
Mouthy Buddha:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wnuZEpMvRZs6/
Memory Hold: bitchute.com/channel/2VDYfVPMsxHu/
MrTruthBomb - 27091 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bxE3Vn4aBK9u/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
Note: The Pedophiles are everywere... Also in Denmark...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
THE DEEP STATE WAR SERIES :
PIZZAGATE - The Deep State War Episode 5 LINK : https://rumble.com/vqgm46-the-deep-state-war-5-pizzagate-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
SATANIC PANIC - The Deep State War Episode 4 LINK : https://rumble.com/vkxre0-the-deep-state-war-4-satanic-panic-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-uncut-ft.-gunderso.html
MONARCH - The Deep State War Episode 3 LINK : https://rumble.com/vkj9bu-the-deep-state-war-3-monarch-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-ft.-obrienspringmeier-re.html
50+ Q Proofs - The Deep State War Episode 2 LINK : https://rumble.com/viqyk5-the-deep-state-war-2-50-q-proofs-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-remastered.html
MOCKINGBIRD - The Deep State War Episode 1 LINK : https://rumble.com/vikm9l-he-deep-state-war-1-mockingbird-ft-bill-cooper-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-remast.html
Join MrTruthBomb Telegram Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
Please support :
Eye Drop Media: https://www.eyedropmedia.com
X22Report - https://x22report.com
And We Know : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/
Project Veritas: https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals
Mouthy Buddha:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wnuZEpMvRZs6/
Memory Hold: bitchute.com/channel/2VDYfVPMsxHu/
MrTruthBomb - 27091 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bxE3Vn4aBK9u/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
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