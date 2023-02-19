An Army Dressed For War Battle Hymn of the Patriots

Prayer & Revival for Ohio (and East Palestine)Join us tonight as we petition heaven with worship and prayer. Like and share!

Donations for East Palestine can be given Through Harvest Revival Center's Missionary link.See address below.

On Valentine's Day we opened our doors for 24 hours of prayer and worship. We believe the Lord can bring revival to Ohio just like He is doing in Kentucky. We welcome you to come worship, pray, rest, cry out, repent, and contend for revival!





We need help with worship, and other help as we believe this will grow. Please message us if you have any questions, or need prayer!





We are located at:





1488 Johnsville Brookville





Brookville, OH 45309





[email protected]





LET REVIVAL COME TO OHIO!





2 Kings 2 : 19 And the men of the city said unto Elisha, Behold, I pray thee, the situation of this city is pleasant, as my lord seeth: but the water is naught, and the ground barren.





20 And he said, Bring me a new cruse, and put salt therein. And they brought it to him.





21 And he went forth unto the spring of the waters, and cast the salt in there, and said, Thus saith the Lord, I have healed these waters; there shall not be from thence any more death or barren land.





22 So the waters were healed unto this day, according to the saying of Elisha which he spake.





Study Notes: m) Thus God gave him power, even contrary to nature, to make the water profitable for man's use, which before was hurtful.





PG here Bo Polny "Events will happen that will defy physics as We know it." Time and Link at the bottom of Blog.https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/02/tuesday-february-14th-2023-cleaning-up.html





I have kept a running blog since Valentine's Day, for Ohio! 2 King 2 God cleansed the Water and the Land using Elijah's mantle that on Elisha...





Malachi: A Greater than Elijah, was John the Baptist Jesus was more worthy than John the Baptist. Jesus who God has given an anointed to is The Son of God, Jesus Christ.





He lives in Each of us. Elijah and Elisha were just messangers of the coming of Jesus Christ.





We are his servants, Children of the Most High God our Father. We represent our Father by trusting what his spirit can do on the earth. .. To cleanse the land of wizards and witches poisons, poluting the people, air, land, and water. More importantly what his spirit can do inside men's hearts and minds! God cleanses the soul. Men are moral, good honest men.





Who did the opposite if the rich young ruler? They that gladly sell all they have and give it to the poor using honest money; gold and silver coins. And like Zacheaus the tax collector who waited in a sycamore tree just to get a glimpse of his Savior Jesus Christ. Zacheaus paid back double if he had robbed or cheated anyone. Jesus said "This day Salvation has come to this house." May it be said by Jesus that "today Salvation has come to the people of the Great Nation of Ohio."SAVE on

