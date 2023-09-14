Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Censorship | "The Internet Has Given Rise to Serious Challenges, Disinformation...The DSA & DMA Are Creating a Safer Digital Space Where Fundamental Rights Are Protected."
channel image
Thrivetime Show
1581 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

Censorship | "The Internet Has Given Rise to Serious Challenges, Disinformation...The DSA & DMA Are Creating a Safer Digital Space Where Fundamental Rights Are Protected." - Ursula Von Der Leyen (President of the European Commission)

Keywords
censorshipinternetclay clarkthrivetime show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket