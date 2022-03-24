Future Food Shortages - Time to Start a Victory Garden? - Laura-Lynn Thompson

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Laura-Lynn Thompson interviews Sondra Martin Hicks to talk about the future of the North American food system, and also about her experiences around the world in food scarce environments such as Uganda. Yes, the globalists are trying to kill us, but as Sondra explains, nobody has to starve.
Victory Gardens for Life: https://heartstonenetwork.com/title/victory-gardens-for-life/
Laura-Lynn Thompson full show: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/Live-With-Sondra-Martin-Hicks-1:1