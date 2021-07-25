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They Are Not Telling Us the Full Story
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111 views • July 25, 2021
Europe, up to 17 July, 2021:
Deaths: 18,928
Injuries: 1,823,219
U.K. up to 1 July, 2021:
Deaths: 1,470
Injuries: 1,037,376
U.S. up to 9 July, 2021:
Deaths: 10,991
Injuries: 551,172
Deaths & Injuries for Europe, U.K. & U.S (Combined totals) up to 9 July, 2021:
Deaths: 29,934
Injuries: 3,276,075
Sources:
For Europe (EudraVigilance):
https://bit.ly/3BubGlz
U.K (MHRA Yellow Card System):
https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
U.S (CDC/ VAERS) :
https://bit.ly/3xOl3u2
Music: Reckoner by Radiohead.
Credit Coronavirus Plushie
Deaths: 18,928
Injuries: 1,823,219
U.K. up to 1 July, 2021:
Deaths: 1,470
Injuries: 1,037,376
U.S. up to 9 July, 2021:
Deaths: 10,991
Injuries: 551,172
Deaths & Injuries for Europe, U.K. & U.S (Combined totals) up to 9 July, 2021:
Deaths: 29,934
Injuries: 3,276,075
Sources:
For Europe (EudraVigilance):
https://bit.ly/3BubGlz
U.K (MHRA Yellow Card System):
https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
U.S (CDC/ VAERS) :
https://bit.ly/3xOl3u2
Music: Reckoner by Radiohead.
Credit Coronavirus Plushie
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