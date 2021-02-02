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Brennan & the media want to 'deprogram' Trump fans? | REACTION from Chad Wolf on Newsmax TV
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10 views • February 02, 2021
After John Brennan made a comment on MSNBC, coupled with a note delivered by the acting secretary of Homeland Security, many are wondering if the Biden administration is 'targeting' Trump supporters and conservatives in general. Chad Wolf, also a former acting Homeland Security Secretary, reacts with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg.
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