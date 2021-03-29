2 Email Marketing Myths Exposed - Content Calendar & Email Marketing Platforms

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Using my years of experience, I will guide you through the myths AND give guidance on what you SHOULD be doing in these two areas.
Myth 1: Generic Content Calendars work for Every Business 0:31
Myth 2: Researching an Email Marketing Platform 03:22
// Resources //
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
🏃♀️ Free Email Marketing Start-up Guide: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/Gqmqdyu
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop:
https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
// Music //
Used royalty free from bensound.com titled Creative Minds
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