GOD AND COUNTRY NOW Welcomes Back Dr. Margaret Ferrante- Vax Injury Detox and Ed’s Cancer Protocol

In this educational episode of God and Country Now, we welcome back Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante, also known as The Rebel Patient™, for an eye-opening discussion on vaccine injury detox, cancer healing protocols, and the power of proper nutrition for long-term health.

Dr. Ferrante shares how integrative medicine, dietary changes, and holistic detox methods are transforming lives, including Ed’s remarkable cancer remission story. She explains why eliminating processed foods, incorporating nutrient-rich whole foods, and following targeted detox plans are essential for supporting the body’s natural healing process. From high-dose vitamin C therapy and parasite cleansing to the spiritual impact of prayer and mindset, this episode is packed with tools to help you or a loved one navigate vaccine injury recovery and natural cancer treatments with confidence.

Key Topics Covered:

• The importance of proper dieting and nutrient-rich foods in healing

• Natural detox strategies for vaccine injuries

• Ed’s cancer remission journey and personalized protocol

• Integrative therapies: ivermectin, fenbendazole & vitamin C and more

• Liver detox & parasite cleansing for optimal health

• How prayer, mindset, and lifestyle changes impact recovery

About Dr. Margaret Ferrante:

Dr. Ferrante, affectionately known as The Rebel Patient™, is a medical doctor, author, and advocate for medical freedom and holistic health. She empowers patients to take control of their wellness through informed choices, diet optimization, and faith-based healing practices.

Join us live on Rumble-

https://rumble.com/c/GodAndCountryNow

Date: July 31st

Time: 5:00 PM PST, 7:00 PM CST, 8:00 PM EST

Host- Randy Knoll

If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for a free Rumble account and please follow us.

'Jesus is the King of Kings'

Taking back what the enemy stole!

The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or treatment plan. The hosts and guests of this podcast are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use of any suggestions, products, or procedures discussed in this podcast. Reliance on any information provided by this podcast is solely at your own risk.