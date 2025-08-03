GOD AND COUNTRY NOW Welcomes Back Dr. Margaret Ferrante- Vax Injury Detox and Ed’s Cancer Protocol

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this educational episode of God and Country Now, we welcome back Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante, also known as The Rebel Patient™, for an eye-opening discussion on vaccine injury detox, cancer healing protocols, and the power of proper nutrition for long-term health.
Dr. Ferrante shares how integrative medicine, dietary changes, and holistic detox methods are transforming lives, including Ed’s remarkable cancer remission story. She explains why eliminating processed foods, incorporating nutrient-rich whole foods, and following targeted detox plans are essential for supporting the body’s natural healing process. From high-dose vitamin C therapy and parasite cleansing to the spiritual impact of prayer and mindset, this episode is packed with tools to help you or a loved one navigate vaccine injury recovery and natural cancer treatments with confidence.
Key Topics Covered:
• The importance of proper dieting and nutrient-rich foods in healing
• Natural detox strategies for vaccine injuries
• Ed’s cancer remission journey and personalized protocol
• Integrative therapies: ivermectin, fenbendazole & vitamin C and more
• Liver detox & parasite cleansing for optimal health
• How prayer, mindset, and lifestyle changes impact recovery
About Dr. Margaret Ferrante:
Dr. Ferrante, affectionately known as The Rebel Patient™, is a medical doctor, author, and advocate for medical freedom and holistic health. She empowers patients to take control of their wellness through informed choices, diet optimization, and faith-based healing practices.
Follow & Learn More:
• Dr. Ferrante’s Blog: https://substack.com/@TheRebelPatient
• Dr. Ferrante’s Books: Search on Amazon for Dr. Ferrante
• Dr. Ferrante on X (Twitter): https://x.com/TheRebelPatient
Join us live on Rumble-
https://rumble.com/c/GodAndCountryNow
Date: July 31st
Time: 5:00 PM PST, 7:00 PM CST, 8:00 PM EST
Host- Randy Knoll
If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for a free Rumble account and please follow us.
'Jesus is the King of Kings'
Taking back what the enemy stole!
Contact God and Country Now-
Follow us on social media -
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567037361480
X-Twitter
Brighteon-
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/godandcountrynow/home
Get healthy products with discounts included follow links below-
Richardson Nutritional Center
Mother Nature's Trading Company® CBD
Cardio Miracle - Nitric Oxide Supplement
https://i.refs.cc/3c6joha5?smile_ref=eyJzbWlsZV9zb3VyY2UiOiJzbWlsZV91aSIsInNtaWxlX21lZGl1bSI6IiIsInNtaWxlX2NhbXBhaWduIjoicmVmZXJyYWxfcHJvZ3JhbSIsInNtaWxlX2N1c3RvbWVyX2lkIjoyMjQ5Nzg2MTkwfQ%3D%3D
Promolife - Ozone Therapy, EWOT, and Natural Health
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=67e45c108bc0d
Pure Bulk Supplements-
https://purebulk.com/?ref=RANDYKNOLL
Core Vital Enema Coffee and supplies-
https://www.corvitalhealth.com/?rfsn=8628276.f9dc2d0
Naturally Better Nicotine | Nic Nac Naturals
https://www.nicnac.com/?sca_ref=8506634.LGrnkQfbuV&sca_crp=MTMyMDg4
Relax Saunas
https://relaxsaunas.com?sca_ref=8589318.krzWxVZDib
The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or treatment plan. The hosts and guests of this podcast are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use of any suggestions, products, or procedures discussed in this podcast. Reliance on any information provided by this podcast is solely at your own risk.