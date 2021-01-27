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Dr. Joseph P. Farrell w/ Dark Journalist: Election Aftermath, 'Deep Events' & the Deep State | Resemblance of the 2021 Domestic Terror Bill to the 1933 Enabling Act in Nazi Germany
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57 views • January 27, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dark Journalist youtube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: darkjournalist.com and gizadeathstar.com
Original title: Dr. Joseph Farrell - Aftermath: Emergency Powers And Earth Changes!
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: darkjournalist.com and gizadeathstar.com
Original title: Dr. Joseph Farrell - Aftermath: Emergency Powers And Earth Changes!
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