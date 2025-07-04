DESTINY CAUGHT ADVISING IDF ₪ ''DON'T FILM WAR CRIMES''❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#mondaymourning
Katie Halper and Aaron Maté go over the worst moments of the Sunday morning news shows that they watch so you don’t have to.
If it's Monday Morning, it's #mondaymourning
