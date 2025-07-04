BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DESTINY CAUGHT ADVISING IDF ₪ ''DON'T FILM WAR CRIMES''❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
110 views • 20 hours ago

#mondaymourning

For $6 a month, become a Useful Idiot! Get extended interviews, Thursday Throwdowns, and bonus content at http://usefulidiotspodcast.com


Or find us on Locals at http://usefulidiots.locals.com


Katie Halper and Aaron Maté go over the worst moments of the Sunday morning news shows that they watch so you don’t have to.


If it's Monday Morning, it's #mondaymourning


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDL-mnqN3pA

destinyidfuseful idiotsepic failfilming war crimes
