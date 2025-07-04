DESTINY CAUGHT ADVISING IDF ₪ ''DON'T FILM WAR CRIMES''❗

#mondaymourning

For $6 a month, become a Useful Idiot! Get extended interviews, Thursday Throwdowns, and bonus content at http://usefulidiotspodcast.com





Or find us on Locals at http://usefulidiots.locals.com





Katie Halper and Aaron Maté go over the worst moments of the Sunday morning news shows that they watch so you don’t have to.





If it's Monday Morning, it's #mondaymourning





🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/4906030668972032





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDL-mnqN3pA