Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Video of the tsunami that hit Taiwan April 3rd
channel image
High Hopes
3138 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
81 views
Published Yesterday

Jim Crenshaw


Apr 5, 2024


Tsunami waves were observed on the coasts of Taiwan and far southwestern Japanese islands after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday morning.


But there were no immediate reports of any major damage caused by these waves.(yea right).


In Taiwan: Tsunami heights reached nearly half a meter, or 1.5 feet, in Chenggong, approximately 100 km (62 miles) south of the quake’s epicenter. Observed tsunami heights are measured over open water and can reach significantly higher when they reach shore. (No shit Sherlock)


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nTBLnQpdsmCb/

Keywords
earthquakejapantsunamitaiwanjim crenshawapril 3

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket