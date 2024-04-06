Video of the tsunami that hit Taiwan April 3rd

Jim Crenshaw
Apr 5, 2024
Tsunami waves were observed on the coasts of Taiwan and far southwestern Japanese islands after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday morning.
But there were no immediate reports of any major damage caused by these waves.(yea right).
In Taiwan: Tsunami heights reached nearly half a meter, or 1.5 feet, in Chenggong, approximately 100 km (62 miles) south of the quake’s epicenter. Observed tsunami heights are measured over open water and can reach significantly higher when they reach shore. (No shit Sherlock)
