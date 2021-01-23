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PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS: DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE (DBSA)
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100 views • January 23, 2021
(Formerly National Depressive and Manic-Depressive Association – NDMDA).
How Big Pharma got Americans hooked on psychotropic drugs?
Pharma-funded front groups masquerading as “patient advocates”
These groups are not what they appear to be. Yet their influence over legislation, lobbying, drug regulation (or lack thereof), and public relations campaigns is substantial and can seriously impact society.
Big Pharma has aggregated and sometimes co-opted patients into lobbying groups for high-priced drugs.
These are groups operating under the guise of advocates for the “mentally ill,” which in reality are heavily funded psychiatric-pharmaceutical front groups—lobbying and working on state and federal laws which effect the entire nation—from our elderly in nursing homes to our military, pregnant women, nursing mothers and schoolchildren.
Presenting themselves as patient advocacy groups is highly disingenuous, not only to their membership, many of which may have a sincere desire to help a loved one or a family member with mental problems, but also to legislators, the press and the American public—for they have consistently lobbied for legislation that benefits the psychiatric and pharmaceutical drug industries which fund them, and not the patients they claim to represent.
The pharmaceutical industry now admits that investing in “advocacy groups” is an efficient tool for driving long-term support of drug brands—perhaps even more effective than direct-to-consumer marketing.
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/
CCHR ( the Citizens Commission on Human Rights ) applauds new study that exposes biased and misleading psychiatric studies that may explain why 80 million Americans take psychotropic drugs. Theories about biological bases to mental problems have been discredited but are rarely reported.
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/11/17/misleading-studies-help-spur-harmful-psychotropic-drug-prescriptions/
PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/afsp/
Anxiety Disorders Association of America (ADAA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adaa/
Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adda/
Center for the Advancement of Children’s Mental Health (CACMH)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/cacmh/
Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) Advisory Board
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
Mental Health America (Formerly National Mental Health Association)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/mha/
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/nami/
National Association for Research on Schizophrenia And Depression (NARSAD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
Screening for Mental Health, Inc
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/
Signs Of Suicide (SOS)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/sos/
Suicide Prevention Action Network USA (SPAN)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/span/
TeenScreen National Center for Mental Health Checkups
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/teenscreen/
The Texas Medication Algorithm (flow chart) Project (TMAP):The Psycho-Pharma Front Business
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/tmap/
The Jed Foundation
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/the-jed-foundation/
Herbert Pardes: Creating The Front Group Pipe Line
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/front-group-pipe-line/
Australian Psychiatrist Patrick McGorry’s Brave New World of Pre-Drugging Kids
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/australian-psychiatrist-patrick-mcgorrys-brave-new-world-of-pre-drugging-kids/
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/08/17/psycho-pharma-front-groups-paid-millions/
How Big Pharma got Americans hooked on psychotropic drugs?
Pharma-funded front groups masquerading as “patient advocates”
These groups are not what they appear to be. Yet their influence over legislation, lobbying, drug regulation (or lack thereof), and public relations campaigns is substantial and can seriously impact society.
Big Pharma has aggregated and sometimes co-opted patients into lobbying groups for high-priced drugs.
These are groups operating under the guise of advocates for the “mentally ill,” which in reality are heavily funded psychiatric-pharmaceutical front groups—lobbying and working on state and federal laws which effect the entire nation—from our elderly in nursing homes to our military, pregnant women, nursing mothers and schoolchildren.
Presenting themselves as patient advocacy groups is highly disingenuous, not only to their membership, many of which may have a sincere desire to help a loved one or a family member with mental problems, but also to legislators, the press and the American public—for they have consistently lobbied for legislation that benefits the psychiatric and pharmaceutical drug industries which fund them, and not the patients they claim to represent.
The pharmaceutical industry now admits that investing in “advocacy groups” is an efficient tool for driving long-term support of drug brands—perhaps even more effective than direct-to-consumer marketing.
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/
CCHR ( the Citizens Commission on Human Rights ) applauds new study that exposes biased and misleading psychiatric studies that may explain why 80 million Americans take psychotropic drugs. Theories about biological bases to mental problems have been discredited but are rarely reported.
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/11/17/misleading-studies-help-spur-harmful-psychotropic-drug-prescriptions/
PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/afsp/
Anxiety Disorders Association of America (ADAA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adaa/
Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adda/
Center for the Advancement of Children’s Mental Health (CACMH)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/cacmh/
Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) Advisory Board
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
Mental Health America (Formerly National Mental Health Association)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/mha/
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/nami/
National Association for Research on Schizophrenia And Depression (NARSAD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
Screening for Mental Health, Inc
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/
Signs Of Suicide (SOS)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/sos/
Suicide Prevention Action Network USA (SPAN)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/span/
TeenScreen National Center for Mental Health Checkups
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/teenscreen/
The Texas Medication Algorithm (flow chart) Project (TMAP):The Psycho-Pharma Front Business
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/tmap/
The Jed Foundation
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/the-jed-foundation/
Herbert Pardes: Creating The Front Group Pipe Line
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/front-group-pipe-line/
Australian Psychiatrist Patrick McGorry’s Brave New World of Pre-Drugging Kids
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/australian-psychiatrist-patrick-mcgorrys-brave-new-world-of-pre-drugging-kids/
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/08/17/psycho-pharma-front-groups-paid-millions/
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