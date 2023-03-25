Create New Account
A.I., Trump, Biden, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Russia, China, & More
American Patriots God Country
Listen to the latest American Patriots for God and Country Podcast with host Steve Baldassari for breaking news on A.I. Trump, Biden, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Syria, China, & More!

1. Grants Reveal Feds’ Horrific Plans To Censor Americans’ Speech; The U.S. Government Is Building A Vast Surveillance And Speech Suppression Web Around Every American - https://thefederalist.com/2023/03/21/grants-reveal-federal-governments-horrific-plans-to-censor-all-americans-speech 

2. After Resuming Diplomatic Relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia to Now Re-establish Ties with Syria, Sources Say - https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/after-iran-saudi-arabia-re-establish-ties-with-syria-sources-say-2023-03-23 

Related Video: Trump and COVID Death Shots with Guest Ashkan of Germany - https://rumble.com/vr9h18-steves-take-trump-and-covid-death-shots-with-guest-ashkan-of-germany.html 

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com  🇺🇸

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

