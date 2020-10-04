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Four Assassination Teams Have Been Dispatched to Take the Life of the President
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182 views • October 04, 2020
A discussion between Dave Hodges and Dave Quayle
This should be listened to in conjunction with this article from the Common Sense Show
Deep Cover Sources Reveal Intelligence Information That Indicate Four Assassination Teams Have Been Dispatched to Take the Life of the President
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/deep-cover-sources-reveal-intelligence-information-indicate-four-assassination-teams-have-been
This should be listened to in conjunction with this article from the Common Sense Show
Deep Cover Sources Reveal Intelligence Information That Indicate Four Assassination Teams Have Been Dispatched to Take the Life of the President
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/deep-cover-sources-reveal-intelligence-information-indicate-four-assassination-teams-have-been
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