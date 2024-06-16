Bombshell Drops: Israel Was In On It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Investigative journalist Ben Swann has compiled substantial evidence demonstrating that the Israeli government was aware well in advance that Hamas was planning the October 7th attacks. Not only did Egypt warn Israel and the IDF had collected their own intelligence.
Israel allowed October 7th to occur, so they could go into Gaza, slaughter the Palestinians, takeover the land and resources.
Watch Full Interview (https://youtu.be/Li164lMRR48)
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
