Metaphysics 17. Perception/Consciousness

When using the word 'perception' in its full original sense, as it was until the late 19th and early 20th centuries, talk of consciousness is generally redundant. This is because it is already presumed included, since consciousness (wakefulness or awareness) is a necessary precondition for perceiving and so they occur in tandem. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.

