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Dumitru Duduman Revolution In America & Russian Invasion.
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34 views • September 12, 2020
Romanian Dumitru spoke throughout America in the early 90's warning that America would burn. He suffered imprisonment and torture in Russian prisons for 6 years for distributing bibles. From what is happening today it's not impossible his warnings may be in the near future. "SEEK HIM WHILE HE MAYBE FOUND."
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