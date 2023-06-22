Create New Account
P.2 Mullein tea chat with EK: Tyrannical theft of our freewill MVI_2154-5merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Today’s topic is largely the restriction by Big Evil of our freewill, our freedom of expression and action. I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.

lifeculturetyrannylemongreen teafreewillpneumoniablack teafreedom of expressionrespiratory healthmucusphlegmmullein teafennel seed tea

