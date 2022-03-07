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Sin and The Remedy For It
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10 views • March 07, 2022
Isaiah 38:17
“Behold, for peace I had great bitterness: but thou hast in love to my soul delivered it from the pit of corruption: for thou hast cast all my sins behind thy back.”
King James Version
“Behold, for peace I had great bitterness: but thou hast in love to my soul delivered it from the pit of corruption: for thou hast cast all my sins behind thy back.”
King James Version
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