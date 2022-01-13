© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass Murder Confirmed: EU Official Admits COVID Vax Destroys Immune System
Follow
0
Share
Report
172 views • January 13, 2022
The European equivalent of the FDA is warning that relying on endless rounds of booster shots to fight COVID-19 could end up causing “immune response” problems. Alex Jones breaks down the damning evidence against the globalist medical tyranny takeover.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/european-medicines-agency-warns-endless-booster-shots-could-cause-immune-response-problems/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-ceo-admits-two-doses-of-vaccine-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ivermectin-works-throughout-all-phases-of-covid-according-to-leaked-military-documents/
Follow Us on Gettr! https://gettr.com/user/alexjones https://gettr.com/user/banneddotvideo
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/european-medicines-agency-warns-endless-booster-shots-could-cause-immune-response-problems/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-ceo-admits-two-doses-of-vaccine-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ivermectin-works-throughout-all-phases-of-covid-according-to-leaked-military-documents/
Follow Us on Gettr! https://gettr.com/user/alexjones https://gettr.com/user/banneddotvideo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.