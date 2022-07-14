Dr. Malone: All Over The World, It Is The Highly Vaccinated That Are Being Hospitalized And Dying

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







"It is the highly vaccinated that are being hospitalized and dying . . . all over the world."

-- Dr. Robert Malone

Source:

News And Notes - Keep Reading And Awake My Friends

By Robert W Malone MD, MS

July 13, 2022

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/news-and-notes-

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Dr. Robert Malone Resource Page

https://sunfellow.com/dr-robert-malone-cdc-purposely-under-reporting-and-editing-adverse-affects-of-covid-vaccines/

Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming (Book)

By Robert W. Malone

https://amzn.to/3MWqAXe

Dr. Robert Malone on GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd

Dr. Robert Malone on Substack

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/

..................

Dr. Robert Malone Resource Page

https://sunfellow.com/dr-robert-malone-cdc-purposely-under-reporting-and-editing-adverse-affects-of-covid-vaccines/

Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming (Book)

By Robert W. Malone

https://amzn.to/3MWqAXe

Dr. Robert Malone on GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd

Dr. Robert Malone on Substack

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/

..................

Dr. Robert Malone Resource Page

https://sunfellow.com/dr-robert-malone-cdc-purposely-under-reporting-and-editing-adverse-affects-of-covid-vaccines/

Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming (Book)

By Robert W. Malone

https://amzn.to/3MWqAXe

Do Vaccines Have A Role In The Better Way Forward?

https://rumble.com/v1bge9z-do-vaccines-have-a-role-in-the-better-way-forward.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Whole Narrative Is Crumbling (Wall Street Journal Now Questioning FDA)

https://rumble.com/v1ba65d-dr.-robert-malone-the-whole-narrative-is-crumbling-wall-street-journal-now-.html

Dr. Robert Malone – Texas Senate Committee on Health & Human Services

https://rumble.com/v1ahgu9-dr.-robert-malone-testifies-before-texas-senate-health-and-human-services-c.html

The Debate: Dr. Robert Malone Vs. Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche

https://rumble.com/v18dhuj-the-debate-dr.-robert-malone-vs.-dr.-geert-vanden-bossche.html

Malone, Bossche, Desmet - The Round Table Discussion

https://rumble.com/v18crlu-malone-bossche-desmet-the-round-table-discussion.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Effectiveness Of Childhood Vaccines Needs To Be Challenged & Investigated

https://rumble.com/v15p44l-dr.-robert-malone-the-effectiveness-of-childhood-vaccines-needs-to-be-chall.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Pfizer Documents, Cardiotoxicity, Birth Defects, All-Cause Mortality

https://rumble.com/v15gym5-dr.-robert-malone-the-pfizer-documents-cardiotoxicity-birth-defects-all-cau.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Remarkable Healing Power Of Vitamin D

https://rumble.com/v15j7px-dr.-robert-malone-the-remarkable-healing-power-of-vitamin-d.html

Dr. Malone, Dr. Cole, Dr. Urso Discuss The Dangers Of COVID-19 Vaccines & The Need For Scientific Integrity

https://rumble.com/v14x3ar-malone-cole-urso-discuss-the-dangers-of-covid-19-vaccines-and-the-need-for-.html

Will Governments Ever Admit Their Part In The COVID-19 Nightmare?

https://rumble.com/v10s0lp-will-governments-ever-admit-their-part-in-the-covid-19-nightmare.html

Dr. Robert Malone Documentary - Headwind - Scientists Whose Voices Have Been Censored

https://rumble.com/v10pxaa-dr.-robert-malone-documentary-headwind-scientists-whose-voices-have-been-ce.html

18,000 Doctors & Scientists Agree: Hundreds Of Thousands Were Killed By Bad Policies, Not COVID!

https://rumble.com/v10kfv3-18000-doctors-and-scientists-hundreds-of-thousands-were-killed-by-bad-polic.html

EpochTV Documentary On Dr. Robert Malone - Headwind - Premiers April 9th, 2022

https://rumble.com/vzu5hn-epochtv-documentary-on-dr.-robert-malone-headwind-premiers-april-9th-2022.html

Dr. Robert Malone Mentions Growing List Of Illnesses Associated With Dangerous COVID Vaccines

https://rumble.com/vzp5ue-dr.-robert-malone-mentions-growing-list-of-illnesses-associated-with-danger.html

Stand Up With Dr. Robert Malone - Santa Barbara, California - March 21, 2022

https://rumble.com/vy2kyo-stand-up-with-dr.-robert-malone-santa-barbara-california-march-21-2022.html

Dr. Robert Malone: Can Vaccinated People Infect Unvaccinated People With Dangerous Spike Proteins?

https://rumble.com/vxokgg-dr.-robert-malone-can-vaccinated-people-infect-unvaccinated-people-with-dan.html

CDC Warned: A 'Criminal' Fraud Investigation 'Ready To Go' After Midterm Elections

https://rumble.com/vwmh12-cdc-warned-a-criminal-fraud-investigation-ready-to-go-after-midterm-electio.html



























































