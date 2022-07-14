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Dr. Malone: All Over The World, It Is The Highly Vaccinated That Are Being Hospitalized And Dying
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309 views • July 14, 2022

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"It is the highly vaccinated that are being hospitalized and dying . . . all over the world."

-- Dr. Robert Malone

Source:

News And Notes - Keep Reading And Awake My Friends
By Robert W Malone MD, MS
July 13, 2022
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/news-and-notes-

..................

Dr. Robert Malone Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-robert-malone-cdc-purposely-under-reporting-and-editing-adverse-affects-of-covid-vaccines/

Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming (Book)
By Robert W. Malone
https://amzn.to/3MWqAXe

Dr. Robert Malone on GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd

Dr. Robert Malone on Substack
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/

..................

Dr. Robert Malone Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-robert-malone-cdc-purposely-under-reporting-and-editing-adverse-affects-of-covid-vaccines/

Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming (Book)
By Robert W. Malone
https://amzn.to/3MWqAXe

Dr. Robert Malone on GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd

Dr. Robert Malone on Substack
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/

..................

Dr. Robert Malone Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-robert-malone-cdc-purposely-under-reporting-and-editing-adverse-affects-of-covid-vaccines/

Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming (Book)
By Robert W. Malone
https://amzn.to/3MWqAXe

Do Vaccines Have A Role In The Better Way Forward?
https://rumble.com/v1bge9z-do-vaccines-have-a-role-in-the-better-way-forward.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Whole Narrative Is Crumbling (Wall Street Journal Now Questioning FDA)
https://rumble.com/v1ba65d-dr.-robert-malone-the-whole-narrative-is-crumbling-wall-street-journal-now-.html

Dr. Robert Malone – Texas Senate Committee on Health & Human Services
https://rumble.com/v1ahgu9-dr.-robert-malone-testifies-before-texas-senate-health-and-human-services-c.html

The Debate: Dr. Robert Malone Vs. Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
https://rumble.com/v18dhuj-the-debate-dr.-robert-malone-vs.-dr.-geert-vanden-bossche.html

Malone, Bossche, Desmet - The Round Table Discussion
https://rumble.com/v18crlu-malone-bossche-desmet-the-round-table-discussion.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Effectiveness Of Childhood Vaccines Needs To Be Challenged & Investigated
https://rumble.com/v15p44l-dr.-robert-malone-the-effectiveness-of-childhood-vaccines-needs-to-be-chall.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Pfizer Documents, Cardiotoxicity, Birth Defects, All-Cause Mortality
https://rumble.com/v15gym5-dr.-robert-malone-the-pfizer-documents-cardiotoxicity-birth-defects-all-cau.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Remarkable Healing Power Of Vitamin D
https://rumble.com/v15j7px-dr.-robert-malone-the-remarkable-healing-power-of-vitamin-d.html

Dr. Malone, Dr. Cole, Dr. Urso Discuss The Dangers Of COVID-19 Vaccines & The Need For Scientific Integrity
https://rumble.com/v14x3ar-malone-cole-urso-discuss-the-dangers-of-covid-19-vaccines-and-the-need-for-.html

Will Governments Ever Admit Their Part In The COVID-19 Nightmare?
https://rumble.com/v10s0lp-will-governments-ever-admit-their-part-in-the-covid-19-nightmare.html

Dr. Robert Malone Documentary - Headwind - Scientists Whose Voices Have Been Censored
https://rumble.com/v10pxaa-dr.-robert-malone-documentary-headwind-scientists-whose-voices-have-been-ce.html

18,000 Doctors & Scientists Agree: Hundreds Of Thousands Were Killed By Bad Policies, Not COVID!
https://rumble.com/v10kfv3-18000-doctors-and-scientists-hundreds-of-thousands-were-killed-by-bad-polic.html

EpochTV Documentary On Dr. Robert Malone - Headwind - Premiers April 9th, 2022
https://rumble.com/vzu5hn-epochtv-documentary-on-dr.-robert-malone-headwind-premiers-april-9th-2022.html

Dr. Robert Malone Mentions Growing List Of Illnesses Associated With Dangerous COVID Vaccines
https://rumble.com/vzp5ue-dr.-robert-malone-mentions-growing-list-of-illnesses-associated-with-danger.html

Stand Up With Dr. Robert Malone - Santa Barbara, California - March 21, 2022
https://rumble.com/vy2kyo-stand-up-with-dr.-robert-malone-santa-barbara-california-march-21-2022.html

Dr. Robert Malone: Can Vaccinated People Infect Unvaccinated People With Dangerous Spike Proteins?
https://rumble.com/vxokgg-dr.-robert-malone-can-vaccinated-people-infect-unvaccinated-people-with-dan.html

CDC Warned: A 'Criminal' Fraud Investigation 'Ready To Go' After Midterm Elections
https://rumble.com/vwmh12-cdc-warned-a-criminal-fraud-investigation-ready-to-go-after-midterm-electio.html
















Keywords
propagandadisinformationdyingfaucihospitalizedboostercovid vaccinevariantjohn fredericksdr robert malonehighly vaccinatedhiding reaearch
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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