Awaken the Peace and Power of a Silent Mind

Guy Finley
Key Lesson: If you ever really want to know whether or not you’re in a “right place” for yourself – or for the well-being of those around you – just go quiet; be as inwardly silent as you can for a moment or two, and the truth will be made clear to you.

Join Guy every Saturday at 8:00a (PT) for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk plus a Q & A to follow.  Learn more at:  https://www.insighttimer.com

For more info. about Guy:  https://linktr.ee/guyfinley

We need your support - won't you please help us?  Make a one-time or monthly tax-deductible donation:  https://www.guyfinley.org/donate

Learn more about the Life of Learning Foundation:  https:www.guyfinley.org

