Awaken the Peace and Power of a Silent Mind

Key Lesson: If you ever really want to know whether or not you’re in a “right place” for yourself – or for the well-being of those around you – just go quiet; be as inwardly silent as you can for a moment or two, and the truth will be made clear to you.
