Vintage Interview 1993 - Jordan Maxwell With Anthony J Hilder and Terry Cook

Jordan Maxwell aka Russell Pine (28 December 1940) is a researcher and independent scholar in the fields of astro-theology, religion, secret societies, and the occult, with a focus on the foundations for modern-day religion and government. He began his work in 1959 and has produced numerous video lectures and documentaries on these subjects. He has been described by peers and fans alike as "the preeminent researcher and scholar in the field of occult/religious philosophy", although Maxwell prefers to refer to himself simply as "an ordinary man pursuing extraordinary knowledge". Maxwell had his radio show on an ABC-owned station taken off the air by eliminating his sponsor under provisions in the Patriot Act during John Ashcroft's term as US Attorney General.

Maxwell's areas of interest include secret societies, ancient symbols and occult emblems, secret meanings of modern symbols (from corporate logos to government emblems), ancient sciences and technologies, and hidden Bible teachings and mysteries. [ [http://www.jordanmaxwell.com/bio/index.html JordanMaxwell.com] ] Confusion regarding the actual definition of the word "occult" (Latin word simply meaning "hidden") has led some to misunderstand Maxwell's work. As he states, "Occult doesn't mean evil or bad or corrupt. It just means hidden. Secrets. In the medical field, there are terms that doctors use; certain organs are occult...it means hidden or not in view."

Biography

Maxwell was born in Pensacola, Florida, U.S.A.. He claims to have witnessed paranormal experiences since the age of 7 or 8. At age 19 he moved to Los Angeles, California with little money and no idea what he was going to do. Maxwell has stated that he was fascinated with hidden knowledge since childhood, but the true genesis of his life's work began upon meeting a man in California named Bob Ferney. Ferney gave Maxwell a book entitled "The Complete Works of Charles Fort". Maxwell soon began researching secret societies and subversive movements, and the hidden significance of UFO's and the paranormal. [http://www.world-mysteries.com/doug_jmaxwell.htm Interview With Jordan Maxwell by Doug Yurchey] ]

As a child, Maxwell's maternal great-uncle was employed in the Vatican Secretary of State's office as a civilian, and young Jordan was enthralled by the behind-the-scenes tales of religion and politics he would tell when visiting.

He served for three and a half years as the Religion Editor of "Truth Seeker Magazine", America's oldest free-thought journal since 1873. His research led to the publication of his nonfiction book "Matrix of Power: How the World Has Been Controlled by Powerful People Without Your Knowledge" in the year 2000.

He has conducted dozens of intensive seminars, hosted his own radio talk shows, guested on more than 600 radio shows, and written, produced and appeared in numerous television shows and documentaries (including three 2-hour specials for the CBS TV network, as well as the internationally acclaimed 5-part "Ancient Mystery Series" - all devoted to understanding ancient religions and their pervasive influence on world affairs today. He has been affiliated with the Society of Professional Journalists since 1993, and the Greater Los Angeles Press Club since 1994.

Theories

Maxwell believes all religions not only parallel but are ultimately based on Sun worship and astrology. Maxwell claims that "We as humans are word-controlled." He uses this concept, coupled with his belief that most languages have the same root, to associate words with similar phonemes to related meanings.

Maxwell also believes that his research reveals a secret society which controls government and major religious institutions in concert with organized crime. This secret society practices ancient Canaanite religion in secret and is revealed through various Canaanite symbols used by government, religious institutions, and even Hollywood (Spock's "live long and prosper" hand gesture originated as a masonic gesture stemming from the Jewish priestly blessing). [http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=7369235799556462483 Jordan Maxwell: "The Inner World of the Occult"] , The Republic Forum, January 3, 2001 (from Google Video)]