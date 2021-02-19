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** Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working in 3-6 Months -18/Feb/2021
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13347 views • February 19, 2021
** Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working in 3-6 Months
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 18/Feb/2021
- Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-sherri-tenpenny-explains-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months/
-- REQUIRED VIEWING! Dr. Sherri Tenpenny gives VERY important information!
She talks about instances of hyper-immune response in test animals during previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, which has been a persistent problem.
All seems well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus. To her, it’s clear that the same will happen with humans.
Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists predict that millions may die from the vaccine but it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID – to make an argument for even MORE deadly vaccines.
“We’re at a critical juncture in time for all of humanity on a lot of different levels. And we are past the time of hand-holding, pussy-footing around, being careful to not offend anybody and being so gentle with the snowflakes – we just can’t do it anymore…
“We’ve been doing these vaccinations in America for a month. And in 30 days, we have over 40,000 adverse events reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event database…we have over 3,100 cases of anaphylactic shock, we have over 5,000 neurological reactions, which can range from headaches, to numbness and parasthesias, to headaches, to dizziness to vertigo, to feeling like you can’t feel your hands and your feet – in 30 days!
“And it’s been estimated that less than 10% of adverse reactions that occur are reported to theirs…
“Can you think of one single product, in any industry – ANY industry – for as long as products have been made on the planet, that within 30 days, we have 40,000 people complaining of side effects – that not only is still on the market but is full-court-press and we’ve got paid actors telling us how great they are for getting their vaccine.
“And we’re offering people $500 if they will just get their vaccine. And we’ve got nurses and doctors going, ‘I got the vaccine! I got the vaccine!’ Well, they’re not going to be so happy when they start to get their Bell’s Palsy, when they start to get their neuropathies, when they get their cardiac arrhythmias, when they get their ITP, their autoimmune reaction that causes them to die of a blood disorder, they’re not going to be so happy then.
“But we’re never going to see pictures of those people.”
** Young nurse suffers from hemorrhage and brain swelling after second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
- Natural news, Lance D. Johnson, 17/Feb/2021
-- A 28-year-old healthcare worker from the Swedish American Hospital, in Beloit, Wisconsin was recently admitted to the ICU just five days after receiving a second dose of Pfizer’s experimental mRNA vaccine. The previously healthy young woman was pronounced brain dead after cerebral angiography confirmed a severe hemorrhage stroke in her brain stem.
Cont'd --
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 18/Feb/2021
- Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-sherri-tenpenny-explains-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months/
-- REQUIRED VIEWING! Dr. Sherri Tenpenny gives VERY important information!
She talks about instances of hyper-immune response in test animals during previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, which has been a persistent problem.
All seems well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus. To her, it’s clear that the same will happen with humans.
Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists predict that millions may die from the vaccine but it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID – to make an argument for even MORE deadly vaccines.
“We’re at a critical juncture in time for all of humanity on a lot of different levels. And we are past the time of hand-holding, pussy-footing around, being careful to not offend anybody and being so gentle with the snowflakes – we just can’t do it anymore…
“We’ve been doing these vaccinations in America for a month. And in 30 days, we have over 40,000 adverse events reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event database…we have over 3,100 cases of anaphylactic shock, we have over 5,000 neurological reactions, which can range from headaches, to numbness and parasthesias, to headaches, to dizziness to vertigo, to feeling like you can’t feel your hands and your feet – in 30 days!
“And it’s been estimated that less than 10% of adverse reactions that occur are reported to theirs…
“Can you think of one single product, in any industry – ANY industry – for as long as products have been made on the planet, that within 30 days, we have 40,000 people complaining of side effects – that not only is still on the market but is full-court-press and we’ve got paid actors telling us how great they are for getting their vaccine.
“And we’re offering people $500 if they will just get their vaccine. And we’ve got nurses and doctors going, ‘I got the vaccine! I got the vaccine!’ Well, they’re not going to be so happy when they start to get their Bell’s Palsy, when they start to get their neuropathies, when they get their cardiac arrhythmias, when they get their ITP, their autoimmune reaction that causes them to die of a blood disorder, they’re not going to be so happy then.
“But we’re never going to see pictures of those people.”
** Young nurse suffers from hemorrhage and brain swelling after second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
- Natural news, Lance D. Johnson, 17/Feb/2021
-- A 28-year-old healthcare worker from the Swedish American Hospital, in Beloit, Wisconsin was recently admitted to the ICU just five days after receiving a second dose of Pfizer’s experimental mRNA vaccine. The previously healthy young woman was pronounced brain dead after cerebral angiography confirmed a severe hemorrhage stroke in her brain stem.
Cont'd --
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