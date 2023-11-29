Create New Account
Souls are mk-ultraed into the Compounds of a Human Body: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
Sergeant Schultz
Published 14 hours ago

Source: Lalita Karoli "Midnight In The Garden of Good and Evil"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iCOa2CMsN4

[email protected] only sovereign are accepted for sessions

https://vimeo.com/user92305187 Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"


Rave babies link: "The cycle of the Sleeping Phoenix 2027— what will happen to our planet?"

https://bashny.net/t/en/354751


Angeliki S. Anagnostou-Kalogera "Can You Stand The Truth? The Chronicle of Man's Imprisonment: Last Call!" https://tinyurl.com/4z2bca4b


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

deathaliensalienufomind controlmeditationmatrixdmtafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshmachine elvesdumbsreincarnatin traptricksters

