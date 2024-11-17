BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - November 17 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 5 months ago

Nov 17, 2024

rt.com



A possible investment deal sparks fierce protests in Abkhazia where the president is promising to step down if crowds agree to vacate government buildings. The opposition claims the agreement will only benefit a select few wealthy citizens. Three people are arrested in Israel amid a flash bomb attack on the Prime Minister's residence, the IDF reports that Hezbollah launched 80 projectiles at the country. With Elon Musk set to be Donald Trump's new adviser, the tech billionaire is already mocking Vladimir Zelensky's claims that Kiev is totally independent from the West. US President-elect Donald Trump announces more members of his future team - one of them is Tulsi Gabbard - a previous rising star of the Democratic Party who accuses it of warmongering.

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy