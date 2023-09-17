Warming up for Oktoberfest: Weihenstephen Hefeweizen 4.75/5*

Gotta warm the palate up for the party.This hefe is delicious, I only knocked .25 off because she didn't open up when she warmed up.

She is 5.4 for the ABV, the IBUs are 14 the SRM is best guessed as a rich golden orange 17.

Thanks for coming by, Big 3 folks!

Prost !

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

