Is America Manasseh? One of Joseph’s Sons

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https://freedomforce.live/?s=manasseh
https://freedomforce.live/aiovg_videos/joseph-sons/
Manasseh and Ephraim are brothers and share the same father. I think it’s symbolic of US and UK. Or if you want, look at the video by Melissa Redpill https://freedomforce.live/aiovg_videos/joseph-sons/
https://z3news.com/w/the-king-this-king-charles-will-be-usurped/#comment-194011