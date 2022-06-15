US Stock Market Plunges and Australian Stock Market Tumbles

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https://gnews.org/post/p488212e
06/14/2022 ABC News reports：The US stock market is suffering a downturn and that pessimism has spread to Australia. Investors reckon it’ll cause central banks to hike interest rates more aggressively, increasing the risk that the US may fall into recession. Australia could follow the US in terms of recessionary risks