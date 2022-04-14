Ivermectin vs The Vaccine, One Saves Lives And The Other Takes Them

Why does the government try to stop you from taking one the most effective and safe drugs ever created? Then the Government tells you to take the most dangerous vaccine ever created in the history of the world! You know why, but are you willing to admit it?DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Sources:1) Anna Perez on the Water Cooler talks with Adam Hardage about Ivermectin and the vaccine.2) The Vaccine Death Report: Evidence of Millions of Deaths and Serious Adverse Events Resulting from the Experimental COVID-19 Injections