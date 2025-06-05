Episode #74 - The Matrix Is the Tree of Good & Evil | Derek Broes Exposes the Great Deception

Today we welcome a man whose voice has not only echoed through the corridors of ancient wisdom and modern prophecy but whose work personally guided me through one of the most pivotal transformations of my life. Known online as Willing Witness formerly Global Witness, Derek Broes is a spiritual decoder, a fearless speaker of truth, and a guide for those seeking clarity in a world wrapped in illusion.

Before stepping fully into his role as a truth-teller and esoteric educator, Derek held high-ranking positions in the world of tech and entertainment. He was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Business Development at Paramount Pictures, where he led major digital strategy initiatives with the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Walmart.

Prior to Paramount, he headed the global wireless strategy team for Windows Media at Microsoft, focusing on entertainment convergence in the wireless space; an early architect of the very systems we're now learning to see through.

He’s also an entrepreneur and creative, having founded the first all-digital post-production sound design and editing studio in Burbank, California, and co-founding Goodbro Pictures with Cuba Gooding Jr., producing films like the iconic Jerry Maguire.

But today, Derek is bringing forward a different kind of production, one that deals not with entertainment, but with revelation.

In this conversation, we go deep. Derek breaks down how the Matrix we live in is built upon the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil; a system of duality designed to enslave consciousness. He shares a chilling story connected to Anthony Weiner’s resignation from Congress, and how that moment served as a signal in the unraveling of hidden power structures.

We also get into scriptural decoding, how to tell, through the Bible’s language and the specific attributes of “God,” whether it is the Father of Light or the Adversary speaking. Derek also unpacks the symbolism of the Caduceus, its link to spiritual manipulation, and why the path to real liberation begins with radical forgiveness.

